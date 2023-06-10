We Have People At Heart- Mnangagwa

By A Correspondent

The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa has said the party is well-known for spilling blood.

Addressing thousands of Zanu PF supporters at Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo on Friday, Mr Mnangagwa said the former revolutionary party was stronger than ever and ready to win polls.

“We are the only party that has people’s interests at heart.

We have a record of fighting for the people’s freedom since the days of the liberation struggle.

As you know, we are known for fighting and even spilling blood like what happened during the war of liberation,” said Mnangagwa.

He also threatened to deal with people he described as economic saboteurs.

“Vote for the ruling party, not those who will never rule this country.We are in charge.

We know what is happening, the western countries are working with the opposition in a bid to remove us from office.

They are manipulating prices of basic commodities but we will put them in their right place.”

