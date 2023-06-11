Tremor Hits Parts Of South Africa

Spread the love

By Paul Nyathi | At around 2:38am on Sunday morning, a tremor was reported in a number of locations in South Africa, including Johannesburg.

Large areas of Gauteng experienced a strong 4.5 magnitude tremor.

Early on Sunday morning, at around 2:38, there was a tremor.

local weather service On the social networking website Twitter, Gauteng Weather posted information about the tremor.

On the East Rand, close to Boksburg, is where the quake’s epicentre is thought to have occurred.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) announced saying the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.0. It struck about 10 kilometers below the surface, making it a very shallow earthquake.

There were no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries, but people said the shaking was strong enough to wake them up. “The whole house shook for about 40 seconds,” one resident in Alberton said.

This is the strongest tremor in the Johannesburg area since March 2019, when a 4.9-magnitude earthquake hit close to Soweto. In 2017, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit near Stilfontein.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...