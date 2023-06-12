Mnangagwa Insults Kids Sitting On Brick By Brick | MAGORIMBO

Spread the love

Emmerson Mnangagwa insults kids studying on bricks? In this clip, the ZANU PF President announces his “brick by brick” moto at a time when a jawbreaking picture of kids struggling to sit as they are confined to bricks, circulates. CreditZ @LearnmoreMagor2.

Assessing the Likelihood of ZANU PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa Appealing to School Children

By Learnmore Magorimbo | Emmerson Mnangagwa, the President of Zimbabwe and leader of the Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU PF), has a challenging task ahead of him if he intends to appeal to school children. Zimbabwe’s education system has faced numerous challenges over the years, with tragic consequences for many students. Additionally, Mnangagwa’s controversial “brick by brick” statement, which appeared to mock students studying on makeshift structures, has deeply insulted and alienated a significant portion of the school-going population. In this article, we will analyze the chances of President Mnangagwa ever successfully appealing to school children, taking into account the historical context and the impact of his previous remarks.

The Tragic Loss of Students since 1983:

Zimbabwe’s history is marked by unfortunate events, including the Gukurahundi massacres in the 1980s, which resulted in the loss of many innocent lives, including school children. The wounds from this period still run deep within the Zimbabwean society, making it incredibly challenging for President Mnangagwa, who served in the government during that time, to gain the trust and support of those affected. The memories of the deceased students, their families, and the communities they belonged to are likely to hinder any attempts by Mnangagwa to connect with current school children. Insensitivity of the “Brick by Brick” Statement:

President Mnangagwa’s “brick by brick” statement, made in reference to students studying in dilapidated classrooms or under makeshift structures, has created significant controversy and anger among the public. The statement appeared to trivialize the struggles faced by students and showcased a lack of empathy towards their plight. Such insensitive remarks not only insulted the students but also undermined the urgency to address the dire state of Zimbabwe’s education infrastructure. Consequently, a large number of school children and their parents view the statement as a mockery, further eroding any possibility of Mnangagwa appealing to this demographic. Rebuilding Trust and Addressing Education Challenges:

For President Mnangagwa to have any chance of appealing to school children, he must acknowledge the historical pain and suffering endured by students and their families. This involves actively working towards reconciliation and ensuring justice for the victims of past atrocities. Additionally, Mnangagwa’s government must prioritize the improvement of education infrastructure, addressing the critical shortage of resources and facilities in schools across the country. Implementing tangible reforms that demonstrate a genuine commitment to the welfare of students would be crucial in rebuilding trust and restoring faith in the government’s education policies. Engagement, Empathy, and Inclusive Policies:

To appeal to school children, President Mnangagwa needs to adopt an approach that fosters engagement, empathy, and inclusivity. This involves actively listening to the concerns and needs of students, promoting open dialogue, and incorporating their input into policy decisions. By actively involving young people in shaping the educational landscape, Mnangagwa can demonstrate his commitment to addressing their challenges and ensuring a brighter future for Zimbabwe’s youth.

The chances of Emmerson Mnangagwa ever appealing to school children, who have either suffered tragic losses since 1983 or been insulted by his “brick by brick” statement, appear slim. Rebuilding trust and addressing the historical wounds inflicted upon the student population will require significant efforts, including acknowledging past atrocities and implementing substantial education reforms. President Mnangagwa must exhibit empathy, engage with students, and develop inclusive policies that prioritize their well-being and educational needs. Only through such measures can he hope to connect with school children and gain their support in rebuilding Zimbabwe’s education system.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...