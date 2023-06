‘Superhuman’ Female Kenyan Athlete Breaks World Record

The Kenyan athlete, Faith Kipyegon has been hailed as “superhuman” after beating the world record for the women’s 5,000 metres at the Diamond League meeting in Paris.

She won in what commentators called an “unbelievable” time of 14 minutes, 5.2 seconds.

It was the 29-year-old, two-time Olympic champion’s first race at this distance in eight years. It comes just a week after she broke the world record in the 1,500 metres race.

