All Set For ICC Qualifier

All the 10 teams taking part in the 2023 International Cricket Council World Cup qualifier are now in Zimbabwe ahead of the tournament which gets underway on Sunday.

The United States of America were the first to arrive last Monday, while Sri Lanka was the last to touch down in Zimbabwe this Sunday evening.

Zimbabwe Cricket has confirmed that all the teams have successfully settled in Harare and Bulawayo.

The 10 teams taking part in the qualifier are split into two groups of five teams with hosts Zimbabwe, the West Indies, Netherlands, Nepal and the United States of America making up Group A which will be based in Harare.

Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates are in Group B which will be based in Bulawayo.

All the teams will have a feel of the match venues with warm-up matches lined up at five venues across the country this Tuesday.

The Chevrons will take on Oman at Takashinga Cricket Club, while the West Indies will be up against Scotland at Harare Sports Club.

