CCC MP Donates School Property

By A Correspondent

CCC MP for Chitungwiza South Hon M Mavhunga has donated property to St Aidant’s Primary School.

According to Hon Mavhunga, the initiative to purchase the property is part of his CDF programme.

“Today ,we were at St Aidant’s primary school were we handed over 53 desks and 53 chairs, courtesy of CDF balance left from durawall project.

Thanks to the school administration, Seke South administration and our coordinators for accepting this positive gesture,” said Hon Mavhunga.

