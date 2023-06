Air-Borne Mnangagwa Flies To Ghana

By- The ever-travelling Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa has left Harare for Accra, Ghana, for the 30th African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) annual meetings.

The Afreximbank meeting, usually attended by Finance ministers, runs under the theme: “Delivering the Vision, Building Prosperity for Africans” and will seek solutions to development challenges on the continent and the Caribbean.

The bank wants to construct its regional office in Harare.

