Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe And Botswana Agree To Scrap Roaming Charges

Mobile users in Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Botswana will no longer be charged extra when they cross borders.

The initiative in the four Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries is part of a move to create a One Network Area (ONA).

An initiative for single digital markets are in place in the East African Community (EAC) too.

Cross-border travelers in Africa generally face high internet and mobile roaming tariffs .Mercy Kachere is a Malawian businesswoman who traverses Zambia, Botswana, and Zimbabwe.

The move to scrap roaming charges will mean she can stay in touch with her family in Lilongwe while on business trips.

“This is good news to any citizen from these countries. As a business lady, I travel a lot to these countries to procure different goods for my stationery and textile retail shops in my home country Malawi,” Kachere told DW.

She had come to consider high roaming costs another fixed overhead expenditure.

“I have been subjected to interrupted phone conversations with my family members each time I travel because of the high costs that mobile phone companies charge on mere phone and voice calls, including roaming service,” Kachere said.

“My only request is that it spreads across Africa if communication on the continent is to improve as it affects many business operators.”

-DW

