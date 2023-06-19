Cholera Outbreak At A Harare Wedding

There was a wedding on the 10th of June at a resort in Harare. Around 350 guests attended. At least 40 of them developed cholera symptoms some few days after the wedding and as at 16 June, 5 had been confirmed to have Cholera.

The Guests were from Malborough, Budiriro, Glen Norah among other areas. Some from outside Harare. We expect more cases as secondary cases arise from these. We urge residents to continue practicing good hygiene to mitigate the spread of cholera.

SOURCE: City Of Harare

