Sean Mnangagwa Lands Top Kickboxing Post

By-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s soldier son, Sean Mnangagwa, has been appointed the Zimbabwe Kickboxing Association (ZIKA) patron.

His appointment comes following a visit by Malawian kickboxers to this country a few days ago.

The visit was aimed at taking ties between the two countries to another level.

The initiative, which is the brainchild of ZIKA, in conjunction with Heritage Delta, was meant to unpack potential long term cooperation channels in culture between the two countries.

Sean, is a captain in the Zimbabwe National Army.

He studied at the University of International Business School and Economics in South Africa majoring in security and business management, Homeland Security, law enforcement, fire-fighting and related protective services between 2008 and 2011.

In an interview he said:

“I complement the efforts being made by the Zimbabwe Kickboxing Association in mobilising the youths and inviting foreign countries to take part in such grand initiatives.

“I feel it’s incredibly significant to be a kick boxer. As Bruce Lee once said, ‘It’s better to be a warrior in a garden, than to be a gardener in a war.’

“The drill here is to remain physically and spiritually fit.

“This initiative also works as an anti-alcohol and drug campaign, targeting communities in which unemployed young people resort to drinking and using narcotics to alleviate the stress of not having work.

“Fight fit, stay fit and stay healthy.

“Kudos, therefore, to Heritage Delta for advocating and championing initiatives which seek to amplify Zimbabwe’s heritage in its diversity.”

ZIKA president Tony Kamangira said:

“Zimbabwe and Malawi National Teams were competing for the first time in an international competition last weekend, as a way of belatedly commemorating Africa Day.

“The name of the game is hit and not get hit,” said Kamangira.

The championship featured seven Malawian fighters who competed against their Zimbabwean counterparts.

Four Zimbabweans and three Malawian fighters won gold medals.

Mike Mando Miwaluwimba from Malawi was the best male fighter while Kudakwashe Chikwature was the best female fighter of the championships.

“With the unwavering support we are getting from highly patriotic and private organisations like Heritage Delta, among others, our national kickboxing team is set to fly Zimbabwe’s flag high on quite a number of international platforms.

“We appeal in this regard, to our Central Government and the general populace for more support,” said Kamangira.

-H-Metro

