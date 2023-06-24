Mnangagwa Transfers 300 ZRP Cops Ahead Of 2023 Elections

Routine Restructuring: 300 Junior and Senior Police Officers Reshuffled

In a recent development within the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), 300 junior and senior officers have been reshuffled as part of an ongoing routine restructuring. This process involves the movement of officers between provinces at the top layer and between stations and headquarters. The aim of these transfers is to ensure that officers maintain a breadth of outlook and do not become entrenched in a particular post for an extended period.

Out of the 300 police officers affected by the reshuffling, 100 are senior officers, while the remaining officers are junior members. The transfers have seen these individuals being relocated to police stations and headquarters across the country. Such reassignments provide an opportunity for officers to gain diverse experiences and perspectives from working in different areas.

At the most senior level, Commissioner David Mahoya, the Officer Commanding Police Masvingo Province, has been transferred to head Mashonaland West. Commissioner Crispen Charumbira, who was previously based at Police General Headquarters (PGHQ), has assumed the role of Commissioner in Masvingo Province. Additionally, other high-ranking officers have been moved to different positions and provinces, such as Bulawayo and Manicaland.

The reassignments also extend to the next level down, where Assistant Commissioner Dorothy Matshilana, for instance, has been transferred from Matabeleland North to PGHQ Quartermaster. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Obeylaw Moyo has moved from PGHQ to Mashonaland Central to assume an operational role there. These transfers ensure a rotation of personnel and provide opportunities for officers to contribute their expertise and skills in various capacities.

According to Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the National Police Spokesperson, these transfers are a regular part of the police service and should not be considered unusual. He emphasizes that the Commissioner-General of Police has the prerogative to make transfers, and these moves are intended to tap into the officers’ experience while aligning them with the requirements of the Zimbabwe Republic Police. Asst Comm Nyathi also highlights that some of the transfers were made to address staffing gaps within the police services.

The ZRP’s human resource policy aims to enhance performance within the organization through reassignments. It promotes versatility among senior officers, facilitates the utilization of their experience, and supports job rotation. Moreover, these transfers are necessary to meet new policing demands as the country progresses towards the goals outlined in Vision 2030, which envisions Zimbabwe becoming an upper middle-income society.

It is worth noting that the ZRP underwent a significant transformation in 2018, introducing a new structure aimed at rebuilding public trust. These routine reshufflings of personnel further contribute to the organization’s ongoing efforts to enhance its effectiveness and efficiency in serving the nation.

In conclusion, the recent reshuffling of 300 junior and senior police officers within the Zimbabwe Republic Police is part of a routine restructuring process. These transfers are intended to maintain a breadth of outlook among officers and prevent them from becoming too entrenched in one position. By rotating personnel between provinces, stations, and headquarters, the police force aims to tap into officers’ experience, promote job versatility, and meet new policing demands. Such reassignments align with the ZRP’s human resource policy and its commitment to enhance performance and adapt to evolving needs as Zimbabwe strives to achieve its long-term development goals.- State Media

