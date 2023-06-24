Road To Elections Has Not Been Free And Fair: Analysts

Political and economic analysts have predicted doom ahead of the general election saying the election process has been marred by suppression of civic space, liberties and controversies around the delimitation boundaries.

Speaking on Al Jazeera’s Inside Story, an analytical episode that looked at upcoming elections, political analyst Tendai Mbofana said the road to election has not been free and fair.

Mbofana cited challenges faced by the opposition parties including the police barring many of its numerous rallies.

“So far the elections do not seem free and fair at all, let us remember the election is not an event it’s a process so this election that we are headed towards in August started at the end of the previous election in 2018,” he said.

“For the past five years what we have seen has not been good does not augur well for a free, fair and credible election.

“We have seen that the opposition has not been allowed to campaign freely, most of their rallies where they go out to campaign to the public have been barred or banned most of the time they have not been given clearance by the police,” he added

