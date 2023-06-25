DeMbare Move To Barbourfields Stadium

During the ‘It’s time to make Zimbabwean Football exciting again’ indaba held in Harare last week, a Dynamos official confidently told Stan Matthews that the Harare giants are supported by nearly half of Zimbabwe’s population.

“I don’t know presently, but when the last (population) census was held, we had seven million fans,” the official told the Supersport United Chief Executive Officer.

Whether Dynamos supporters throughout the country and outside can even surpass 1 million is something that is very difficult to believe but what is not up for debate is the fact DeMbare is one of, if not the most supported team in the country.

Now that it’s no longer a secret that Dynamos will be temporarily using Babourfields as their temporary home venue when the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League resumes next week, the move has generated a lot of debate among football stakeholders.

“This is like using your ex girlfriend’s place as a base,” argued one Tapiwa Munjoma, on microblogging site Twitter, in reaction to the news.

The Dynamos executive however believes the move is a no-brainer.

“If you look at how Kaizer Chiefs operate in South Africa, they can host a home match in any city in, because they have fans everywhere, and the same applies with us,” a well-placed source in the Moses Maunganidze-led executive told Soccer24 yesterday.

“We also command a huge following in Bulawayo so why not? We will use Babourfields until Rufaro is ready,” added the source

Dynamos fans always show up at Babourfields, especially when they collide with old foes Highlanders.

They also showed up in their numbers at Emagumeni when they demolished Chicken Inn 3-0 last season and burst into song on ‘enemy territory’ after the final whistle.-Soccer24 News

