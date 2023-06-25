I Am A Free Spirit – Zivhu

Tinashe Sambiri

The enigmatic politician Killer Zivhu has categorically stated that Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa does not own Zanu PF.

Writing on twitter, Zivhu subtly attacked the Zanu PF boss.

“Gamatokisi , G40, Zanu original etc, ED is not Zanu pf, he is just the President for the Party and government for now,

people come and go, but the Party must live forever, let’s join hands and defend the Party and our independence, ED pfee. “

” Let’s vote now, ED, like, Chamisa , retweet, Kasukuwere , X, on comments, ngatiroveyi chopu chopu , tione kuti chimuti chinotorwa nani.

Kkkkk, imwi musanetseka neni, ndiri Zanu pf 100 percent, but kana pavanoreva nhemha , kana kubira vanhu ndinovaudza chokwadi, handinyengereri kuva muma Structures, but Zanu pf is in my blood, chokwadi toudzana kusvika zvanaka, kwete kutiza mu Nyika kuti utaure chokwadi.

Please understand me guys, iam Party less , ndiri free spirit , but I know what is going to happen soon, Zimbabwe ichanakidza zvokuti varipasi vachafara, for the first time, kuti ndiyo Independence yatakafira iyi. “

