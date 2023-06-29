Mnangagwa Spends US$2 Million On Campaign Launch

ZANU PF splashed big at its 2023 election campaign launch in Chipinge, Manicaland province on Saturday with sources saying the ruling party may have spent nearly US$2 million at the event at a time when the majority are wallowing in poverty.

Zanu PF hosted a colourful election manifesto launch at Mutema Secondary School in Musikavanhu constituency.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was accompanied by his Zanu PF deputies Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi and party national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri.

Zanu PF hired over 500 buses and lorries to transport its supporters from across the country to the venue.

The festivities resulted in injuries to some Zanu PF supporters as they scrambled for food.

“The party spent almost US$2 million at the launch of our campaign. The party had to also foot the accommodation bills of several senior party officials,” a Zanu PF insider said.

“A lot of money was also spent preparing for the event. The ruling party forked out money to pay artistes who performed at the gala after the campaign launch to entertain our supporters,” said the source.

Zanu PF national spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa, directed all questions to national political commissar Mike Bimha.

Binha, however, refused to divulge how much was spent at the launch.

“My job does not involve money. I don’t even know where the money was coming from. What I did was to mobilise people to the event and it was very successful and people are saying we should come back again.

“Maybe our spokesperson (Mutsvangwa) might know how much was used.”

Bimha also said he was not aware that some party supporters were injured as they scrambled for food.

“I am not aware of any incident in Chipinge. The report I have here is that everything went on very well,” he added.

Zanu PF has already splashed on its aspiring MPs, buying them all-terrain twin cab vehicles for election campaigns.

A number of shadowy groups have also benefited from Zanu PF largesse, receiving cash and other freebies to spearhead Mnangagwa’s re-election bid.

Social and political commentator Tendai Mbofana said Zanu PF was buying votes.

“Their principle is to maintain their grip on power at all costs,” Mbofana said.

“There is hunger in Chipinge but they chose to go there and party for votes.”

Mnangagwa told the gathering that they would do everything to retain power.

Another analyst, Rejoice Ngwenya, said Zanu PF may have dipped into State coffers to fund the campaign launch.

“I hope Zanu PF is not using taxpayers’ money,” Ngwenya said.

Mnangagwa will face off against 10 other presidential candidates including his main challenger CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, whom he narrowly beat in the 2018 disputed polls.

-Newsday

