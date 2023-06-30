Brand New Mnangagwa Car Involved In Accident

the car at the collapsed bridge, as a result of the crash

By Farai D Hove | In a shocking turn of events, an Emmerson Mnangagwa branded car was involved in a horrific car accident at an unnamed bridge along the Chivhu-Harare highway. The unfortunate incident occurred just weeks after the distribution of other similar vehicles. Pictures of the accident scene clearly show the wrecked pickup truck (in shiny tyres), with its distinctive branding from the Gutu West constituency, and a distinct Mnangagwa (for ED) insignia.

Part of the wreckage from the accident

Details surrounding the accident remain scarce at this time, leaving many questions unanswered. However, what is evident is that this is the second vehicle in a row associated with Emmerson Mnangagwa to be involved in a car crash.

A local paper reported saying: Gutu West independent candidate, Christopher Mutonho Rwodzi died last night in the crash and his father confirmed the death to The Mirror.

The politician was travelling to Harare from Gutu, the Mirror reported.

The pickup truck, adorned with the recognizable branding of the Gutu West constituency, appeared mangled and unrecognizable. The impact of the crash was severe, leading to speculation about the condition of the occupants and their well-being.

The incident comes as a blow to the already controversial vehicle distribution program initiated by Emmerson Mnangagwa’s party ahead of the 2023 elections.

