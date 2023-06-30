Prophet Charges for One-on-One Consultations

Bulawayo, is no stranger to charismatic prophets who capture the attention of the masses with their claims of divine healing and prophecy. One such figure is Prophet Mduduzi Dube, popularly known as Black Elisha, who has recently come under fire for charging between US$100 and US$150 for one-on-one consultation sessions. This exorbitant fee has sparked a debate among Christians, with some questioning whether it is appropriate to commercialize spiritual gifts. While critics argue that prophecy should be freely given, others defend the practice, citing the need for financial support for the advancement of God’s work. Let us delve deeper into this controversial issue.

Mixed Reactions:

The news of Black Elisha’s high consultation fees has elicited mixed reactions among Christians and the general public. Some individuals, like Nomsa Ncube, argue that prophets should not charge for one-on-one sessions, as prophecy is considered a gift from God. They believe that any financial contribution should be voluntary and based on the individual’s means and generosity.

On the other hand, proponents of the practice, such as Tinashe Moyo, compare it to the biblical concept of tithing, where Christians are expected to give 10 percent of their income to the church. Moyo suggests that paying for a one-on-one session with a true man of God helps maintain reverence and a sense of importance, ensuring that individuals take the prophet’s guidance seriously.

Dependency and Financial Burden:

Critics of the charging practice express concern about the financial burden it places on believers, particularly those who do not have a personal relationship with God. They fear that individuals who lack a deep spiritual connection may see these paid sessions as a means to purchase blessings and favor from religious leaders. Consequently, they might end up spending substantial amounts of money in the hope of finding divine intervention.

Black Elisha’s Defense:

When contacted for comment, Prophet Black Elisha defended his decision to charge for one-on-one sessions. He stated that the fees were intended to support the advancement of God’s work and maintain an atmosphere of prayer. According to him, blessings obtained through these consultations can bring about immediate life transformations. He also compared the situation to dining at an expensive restaurant, where the quality of service, attention to detail, and presentation demand a higher price.

Black Elisha further clarified that the funds generated from the consultation fees are used to develop the church, spread the word of God, and testify to His goodness. In his view, the financial aspect ensures that he is not perceived as a “bogus prophet” and that people have faith in his work.

The practice of charging for one-on-one consultation sessions with a prophet has stirred controversy within the Christian community in Bulawayo. While some argue that spiritual gifts should be freely given, others defend the need for financial support in advancing God’s work. It is essential to recognize the potential risks associated with commercializing spirituality, particularly when vulnerable individuals may become dependent on paying for divine intervention. Ultimately, it is up to individuals to discern and decide how they approach seeking spiritual guidance and support.- State Media

