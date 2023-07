President Chamisa Invades Zanu PF Territory

CCC President Nelson Chamisa will launch his August 2023 national campaign in Mash Central on the July 8-9 weekend. He confirmed this to his Parliamentary, Proportional representatives and Senatorial candidates in Harare today. The focus is on boosting votes in Mash Central, he said.

