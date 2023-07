We Are Dealing With Fraudulent Candidates: President Chamisa

Those individuals who unlawfully forged our signatures and party logo in order to submit their nomination papers have committed a serious crime.

They should be held accountable for their actions, as we cannot tolerate criminal behavior in our country.

The law will take its course and they will face the consequences of their illegal actions.-CCC

