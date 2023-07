New Great Zimbabwe For Everyone: President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri

The new great Zimbabwe is for everyone.

This was said by the Citizens Coalition for Change(CCC) in a statement on Monday.

CCC has clearly outlined new great Zimbabwe objectives.

For instance, CCC believes rebuilding the economy is a vital aspect as Zimbabwe seeks to reclaim lost glory.

See CCC’s summary below :

FOR EVERYONE!!!

✅The dream of a new great Zimbabwe for everyone is on the horizon.

✅We are determined to build an economy for everyone.

✅Provide affordable health services for everyone.

✅Quality education for everyone.

✅Livable wages for everyone.

✅Equal opportunity for for everyone.

