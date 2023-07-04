Four Appear In Court For Lesotho Broadcaster’s Murder

Four suspects accused of murdering the Lesotho broadcaster Ralikonelo Joki are expected to appear in court on 4 July 2023.

The four, Mothusi Tlelase (31), Sootho Liphoto (35), Kamo Phakoe (35), and Moabi Sesioana (32), appeared before a magistrate on 26 June 2023 and were remanded in custody to 4 July 2023.

Police say investigations are still ongoing.

Joki, popularly known as Leqhasha, was shot and killed outside his workplace in Maseru, Lesotho’s capital.

“In that upon or about May 24, 2023 and at or near Tšenolo FM, Lower Thamae in the district of Maseru, the said accused sharing common intention or purpose to pursue an unlawful act together and in the pursuit of such purpose did perform an unlawful act or omission with intention of causing the death of Ralikonelo Joki, such death resulting from their act or omission,” reads the charge sheet.

“The said accused did thereby contravene the provisions of the code as aforementioned.”

The four, who face another murder charge have been advised to apply to the High Court for bail.

