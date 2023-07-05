Kasukuwere Sets Date For Return To Zimbabwe

Former Tourism minister Walter Mzembi has announced that Independent Presidential candidate Savior Kasukuwere will soon come to Zimbabwe to begin his campaign ahead of the 23 August harmonised elections.

Writing on Twitter on Wednesday, Mzembi said he will announce the date on which Kasukuwere will land in Zimbabwe.

“Today , i will announce when President @Hon_Kasukuwere will be coming to Zimbabwe ! Apologies i would have done it yesterday but was in the Region on debriefs. Indeed the X factor Passenger 34 heads home on the date to be pronounced today . Mazvita,” said Mzembi.

Kasukuwere has caused panic within the ruling Zanu PF party after he successfully filed his nomination papers to square off against his former colleague Emmerson Mnangagwa.

