Suspected State Security Agents Butcher Top Human Rights Lawyer

Obey Shava, a well-known human rights lawyer, has allegedly been assaulted and sustained broken legs in an attack believed to be carried out by suspected state security agents.

Thabani Mpofu, a fellow lawyer, confirmed the incident on Wednesday evening, stating, “Top CCC Lawyer Obey Shava was viciously attacked this evening by four men who broke his legs and left him battling for his life.”

Mpofu further emphasized the importance of prioritizing the safety of citizens, particularly during the current volatile period, saying, “The safety of our citizens must be the top priority on the state’s agenda, particularly during this crazy season.”

Shava is recognized as one of the attorneys affiliated with the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights. He notably represented activists Joanna Mamombe, Cecelia Chimbiri, and Netsai Marova from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) during their court proceedings in 2020. The trio faced charges of falsifying their abduction by state security agents.

