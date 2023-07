I Am Stronger Than Ever-Joana Mamombe

After all the abuse meted against our champions, @JoanaMamombe and @ceechimbiri2 after their abduction, High Court has cleared them of ZANU PF trumped up charges of faking their own abduction. Plan was to cover up for their abduction inside a police station. We demand answers!- Stephen Sarkozy Chuma

FREEDOM at last

What doesn’t kill you makes you STRONGER!

I am a SURVIVOR! Was bent but never BROKEN!- Joana Mamombe

