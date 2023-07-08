WestProp Holdings Donates Educational Material

By- In a bid to empower disadvantaged schools, WestProp Holdings has donated dozens of educational materials to Bromley Primary School in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East province.

Speaking at the event WestProp Holdings Acting Chief Investment Officer Tatiana Sharpe said the business community was responsible for empowering communities.

She said her organisation would identify disadvantaged schools and help them with resources that improve the children’s education.

“The ultimate goal is to continue promote quality education for children in Zimbabwe to improve on literacy rate, efficiency rate, mathematical abilities so that people can be empowered to get jobs when they are older,” she said.

The donation was made by WestProp Holdings’ corporate social responsibility department, which partnered with Zimbabwe Publishing House in the initiative.

She said there was a need for continuous monitoring of how schools were benefitting from the donations made with the ultimate view to empower pupils with life skills.

The school has over 300 pupils, and at least ten used to share a book before today’s handover.

-Business Times

