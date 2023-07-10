Schoolgirl With Epilepsy Missing

CHIREDZI-A Chiredzi family is appealing for information on their missing epileptic daughter, Tracy Lindeka Musasa (15), who went missing on June 18, 2023.

Tracy, a Form 2 pupil at Devine Secondary School in Checheche, was last seen at Chiredzi CBZ Bank wearing a light blue dress, open shoes and a brown and white bucket hat.

Her mother, Maria Gurai, told The Mirror Helpline that the last person to speak to Tracy said she sounded insane.

“Tracy went missing on June 18, 2023. She left her uncle’s place in Checheche around 5 AM without bidding anyone farewell. Tracy was last seen in Chiredzi around 9 PM by a CBZ Bank security guard after she asked for a phone to contact her aunt…Full story on www..masvingomirror.com

