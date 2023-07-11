Notorious CoS Scammer Wetifa Chapu Arrested in Harare

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove | In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement and justice, the notorious CoS scammer Wetifa Chapu has been apprehended in Harare.

The arrest comes following an in-depth investigation conducted by ZimEye since 2019.

Last month, ZimEye resumed the probe into the operations of Wetifa Chapu, a UK-based nurse known for her fraudulent activities.

One of Chapu’s victims, an elderly mother, had approached her in March, seeking assistance in finding a nurse aide job for her relative. Wetifa Chapu, promising to supply a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS), took GBP4300 from the trusting woman. However, shortly after receiving the money, Chapu cut off all communication with her victim, leaving the elderly mother devastated and financially exploited.

ZimEye’s investigation shed light on Chapu’s deceitful practices and exposed her to the public eye. Notably, this is not the first time Wetifa Chapu’s fraudulent activities have come to light. Four years ago, ZimEye had uncovered another money-related issue involving Chapu, leading to her eventual refund of the victim’s funds.

In a bid to ensure justice prevails, ZimEye has urged anyone else who may have fallen victim to Wetifa Chapu’s scams to come forward and report their experiences. Victims are encouraged to reach out to ZimEye directly or contact the Harare Central Police Station to provide information and support the ongoing investigation.

The arrest of Wetifa Chapu marks a significant milestone in the fight against fraud and exploitation of CoS papere. It serves as a reminder that no one is above the law, regardless of their location or previous actions.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...