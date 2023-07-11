Violence Breaks Out In St Marys As Double Candidate Masarirevu’s Supporter Is Attacked

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate, Freddy Masarirevu’s supporter was today attacked and left for dead by a group of people aligned to one Brighton Mazhindu.

Mazhindu, a former Councillor was also nominated together with Masarirevi to stand as a CCC candidates in St Marys.

CCC has since distanced itself from Masarirevu endorsing Mazhindu as the official candidate for the party in St Marys.

Tichaona Munda was hit by iron bars by one Mathius Mazhindu, son to Brighton Mazhindu and Shingi (surname unknown).

According to sources, Munda was attacked at Foward Shops in St Marys.

A case has been opened at St Marys police station.

