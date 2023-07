BREAKING: Tapiwa Makore Killers Sentenced To Death

Tafadzwa Shamba and Tapiwa Makore senior have been sentenced to death for killing seven-year-old Tapiwa Makore Jnr in 2020.

High Court Judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi described the pair as wicked people whose moral blameworthiness is very high.

