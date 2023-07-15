Police Ban CCC Chipinge Rally
15 July 2023
By- Police in Manicaland province have banned a CCC Chipinge South campaign rally.
The rally scheduled for today in Chipinge South was to be addressed by the party’s aspiring MP for that constituency, Clifford Hlatywayo.
In a post on tweeter, CCC condemned the banning.
Said CCC:
The regime in Harare persists in its abuse of state institutions, as evidenced by the banning of seven additional rallies in Chipinge, where our MP Clifford Hlatywayo
was scheduled to address the citizens in Chipinge South.