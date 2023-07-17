Church Calls For Peace

THE church under the banner of the Zimbabwe Council of Churches has converged to pray for social cohesion, economic stability and unity as the country heads to the August 23 general elections.

The churches came together in Bulawayo this Saturday to seek divine intervention in the pursuit of a peaceful general election.

“Together, through prayer and action, we can bring about the peace we all yearn for. Let us have faith in our collective ability to create a Zimbabwe that is free, prosperous and peaceful,” said one of the bishops.

Another added, “The gospel compels us to respond as faithful citizens in our community. Our prayer is for justice and peace to prevail.”

“We pray for the recovery of our economy. Help each of us to identify our obligation towards resuscitating our economy,” another reiterated.

The General Secretary of the Zimbabwe Council of Churches, Reverend Wilfred Dimingu highlighted that churches are key in ensuring congregants participate in the electoral process in the most peaceful and unified manner.

“We are urging our congregants to be an example of peace and unity in the forthcoming elections and to be agents of economic development in the country,” he said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is on record calling for peace during the election period.-ZBC News

