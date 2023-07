Together We Can Fight Fraud

Spread the love

Cos fraudsters are taking advantage of desperate citizens to dupe them.

ZimEye.com has embarked on a massive campaign to expose CoS fraudsters.

https://fb.watch/lQE_Thw74g/

Link.

BANK: 09-01-28

74288004

MEDIA ORIGINS.

PAYPAL:

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...