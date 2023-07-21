Hlatywayo A True Veteran Of People’s Struggle

INTRODUCING THE YELLOW TEAM: Our goal as the Citizens’ movement is to secure more than 4 million votes for the President, a 2/3 majority in parliament, clean sweeps in all town and city councils, and a majority in all rural councils.

Meet our Member of Parliament for Chipinge South Constituency, Hon. Hlatyway Clifford. He is dedicated to bringing about a New Great Zimbabwe that benefits EVERYONE.

Let’s vote for him and make a positive change together.

ForEveryone #GodIsInIt

