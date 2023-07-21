Mnangagwa Is Cruel And Unforgiving: Mzembi

By A Correspondent| Former Tourism and hospitality minister Walter Mzembi has slammed President Emmerson Mnangagwa over his remarks in Marange last week where he said in politics those who do not tow the line are physically punished.

Mnangagwa torched a political storm when he told thousands of apostolic sect members who gathered in Marange that politics is different from the church which forgives those who break the rules.

“Imwi kana munhu atadza munomunamatira kuti Jehovha dzora mweya wake aite zvakanaka, isu tinorakasha kuti uti tasa, tinosvasvanga worurama…,” said Mnangagwa.

But Mzembi found the remarks to be testimonial of Mnangagwa’s unforgiving spirit, saying even the late President described him as cruel and unforgiving.

“This dark humour is testimony of the unforgiving spirit of our President which he confesses with his own mouth in front of a whole congregation of Mapostori who unfortunately found this amusing ! ” Emmerson is cruel and unforgiving ” – Mugabe,” said Mzembi.

