President Chamisa Steps Into Zanu PF Terror Zone

Tinashe Sambiri

CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa on Thursday stepped into the Zanu PF terror zone.

President Chamisa addressed thousands of CCC supporters at Mataga Growth Point in Mberengwa where he exhorted citizens to vote in numbers.

Despite rampant intimidation, Citizens are determined to fight for real change.

“AT MATAGA IN MBERENGWA.

There is hope written all over the faces of the citizens in this zone of terror and intimidation.

The Citizens government is a big win and victory #ForEveryone,” President Chamisa said in a statement on Twitter.

