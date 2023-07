Relief As CCC Champions Fix Boreholes In Mhondoro

By A Correspondent

CCC MHONDORO MUBAIRA Member of Parliament Vengai Chivaura and the party’s ward 4 cllr Todd Rugonye fixed two boreholes at Mubaira Growth Point.

The boreholes were not working for some time.

The fixing of the borehole at Mubaira bus terminus and the other one at DDF was received with great joy by businesspeople and Mubaira Growth Point residents.

