“Bomb Device At CCC Candidate’s Home”

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- CCC Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has said the party has received a report that a suspected bomb device was thrown at the home of St Mary’s member of parliament candidate Brighton Mazhindu last night.

Mahere said the Zimbabwe Republic Police attended the scene.

“The Bomb Disposal & Forensics Units are currently investigating the incident. Those who were present report that the object was targeted at the main bedroom but narrowly missed and exploded in the carport.”

Below is the tweet from Mahere:

⛔️ALERT: We’ve received a report that a suspected bomb device was thrown at the home of St Mary’s MP candidate for @CCCZimbabwe, Brighton Mazhindu last night. @PoliceZimbabwe attended the scene. The Bomb Disposal & Forensics Units are currently investigating the incident. pic.twitter.com/RV5HbfNTVp — Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) July 26, 2023

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...