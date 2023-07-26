CORPSE RITUALS: Grace Mugabe Protects Bob’s Remains As Ezekiel Guti Family Surrenders All To A Giggling Mnangagwa | VIDEO

Unraveling the Enigmatic Declaration: A Closer Look at Zimbabwe’s National Hero Status for Ezekiel Guti.

In a surprising turn of events, President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared the late Archbishop Ezekiel Guti a national hero, citing his significant contributions to the country and his global impact. However, beneath the surface of this seemingly honorable gesture lies an undisclosed and intriguing reason that has sparked speculation among Zimbabweans. The hidden motive revolves around the controversial practice of corpse magic, which supposedly grants long life to those who possess the remains of individuals who lived up to 100 years. This article delves into the real reason behind the national hero declaration and its connection to Guti’s alleged ritualistic methodology, limestone bone remains, and President Mnangagwa’s ambition to reach the age of 100.

The Mystery Behind Guti’s Ritualist Methodology:

Before his death, Archbishop Ezekiel Guti in a sermon shared his “secret” to achieving long life up to the age of 100. The so called methodology involved the use of limestone bone remains from another individual who had lived to the age of 100. The source of these remains a matter of speculation, as Guti claimed to have taken three limestones(bones) from the grave of John, the son of Zebedee, during his time in Asia Minor. According to his sermon, he placed these stones in a cave in Bindura, Zimbabwe, thereby imbuing them with magical powers to grant those who came into contact with them a long life.

The Hidden Motive of President Mnangagwa:

The declaration of Archbishop Ezekiel Guti as a national hero has raised eyebrows and led to theories about President Mnangagwa’s true intentions. At the age of 81, Mnangagwa is approaching the milestone age of 100, the very age Guti himself reached before passing away. Some speculate that the President’s motivation for granting Guti this prestigious status was not merely to honor his contributions to the country but to gain access to the revered ritualistic limestone bone remains.

The Secret Power of Corpse Magic:

The belief in corpse magic and its supposed ability to grant long life has deep roots in some cultures and mystical practices. The idea that the remains of individuals who lived a long life possess special powers has fueled various rituals and beliefs throughout history. While many view this as superstitious and unfounded, there are individuals who still place great value on these practices, as evidenced by the alleged actions of Archbishop Guti.

The State Media’s Account:

The state media’s official account of President Mnangagwa’s declaration focuses on Archbishop Guti’s works, such as spearheading social services and contributing to the establishment of educational and healthcare institutions. These achievements alone are certainly deserving of recognition, and the national hero status is typically reserved for individuals who have made significant contributions to the nation.

As Zimbabwe mourns the passing of Archbishop Ezekiel Guti, questions linger about the true reason behind his posthumous declaration as a national hero. While President Mnangagwa officially lauded Guti’s contributions to the country, some wonder if there is a hidden agenda tied to the alleged ritualist methodology and limestone bone remains that promise long life. The concept of corpse magic and its potential influence on political decisions adds an intriguing layer of mystery to the nation’s recent events. As time passes, only the future will reveal the veracity of these speculations and the impact they may have on Zimbabwe’s cultural and political landscape.

