“Qoki Caught in Major Ethical Dilemmas and Accountability”

Spread the love

By Nancy Ndaba | The revelations surrounding Qoki Zindlovukazi Investment PVT Ltd and its key figures, particularly Bridget Dube, Sithule Tshuma, Karen Kumalo, and their Lawyer Zibusiso Charles Ncube, are deeply concerning and continue to raise serious ethical and legal issues. Qoki Directors, Sithule, Karen, including Bridget made their investors believe that they don’t get paid or get any incentives for the projects they start up and manage.

The alleged involvement of Bridget, (the Director, Project Manager, Doner, Donee, land agent of Qoki Zindlovukazi Investment PVT Ltd), in receiving undisclosed commissions from investors for land purchases through Qoki’s dodgy Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) model constitutes a clear conflict of interest. This lack of transparency not only violates the trust of investors and landowners but also undermines the financial interests of Qoki and landowners/stakeholders. Such unethical practices have severe consequences for all parties involved, including potential legal actions and penalties.

As news of the conflict of interest broke,investors, shareholders and clients of Qoki expressed their disappointment and concern over the apparent breach of ethical standards. This raises further questions around Qoki inflating land prices, ZIMRA tax evasion and some large portions of land not being accounted by Qoki. In the case of Mike Ncube’s farm, Lot 6 Lower Nondweni, also known as Nondweni 3, some lucky investors were fortunate enough to be refunded by Sithule over US$20k overpayment of the farm. Sadly, due to lack of Qoki and Zibusiso’s due diligence, Nondweni 3 farm is indivisible. Concerns continue to rise among scores of women who invested in Nondweni 3, a farm scouted by Dube, is currently being marketed for sale by Dube. Many investors have called for a thorough investigation into these matters to ensure that all parties involved are held accountable.

Furthermore, the reported conduct of Sithule in responding defensively, dishonestly, and dismissively to concerns and questions from investors and shareholders only adds to the qualms of fraudulent activities within the organization. In most groups, Sithule as either exited, removed investors, restricted access and communication in groups, threatening to exit groups or just simply ignored and not responded at all. “…I will kindly exit this group….you are free to engage lawyers….” Where Sithule has exited, Dube (based in Zimbabwe), Karen and Siphathisiwe Zondo (based in South Africa) have been left in charge of the projects. Restricting access and communication in groups and ignoring investors’ queries is highly unprofessional and further erodes trust in Qoki’s operations.

The involvement of Zibusiso, Qoki’s lawyer, as the only male director and shareholder in one of Qoki Women’s South African partnership projects (African Dawn) raises questions about the organization’s legitimacy, integrity and adherence to its claimed charitable and philanthropic activities.

Defrauded investors/owners have voiced concerns around Qoki’s ZIMRA capital gains tax avoidance as money paid for most lands, appears to be a different figure supplied to ZIMRA offices. There is evidence that the Qoki ZIMRA matters are being taken care of by Ms Tshuma’s uncle, who appears to be part of this fraudulent syndicate, together with the Deed officer, Ms Everjoy Sikhanyiso Ndlovu’s sister. The duped investors’ decision to reach out to regulatory bodies such as Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), and the police to launch an official inquiry into the alleged misconduct is the right course of action. Such investigations can help uncover the full extent of the conflict of interest, financial irregularities, and potential fraud within Qoki.

Additionally, the ongoing investigations by the Law Society of Zimbabwe into Zibusiso’s alleged fraudulent immovable conveyancing processes indicate that this issue may extend beyond just one individual or case.

The situation also highlights the importance of transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct in the Zimbabwe land investments. Regulators and investors are right to call for stricter measures to safeguard the interests of all stakeholders and prevent similar instances of unethical conduct in the future.

As investigations continue and more evidence is uncovered, it is crucial for the relevant Zimbabwe authorities to take appropriate actions to hold those involved accountable and ensure justice for the defrauded investors and landowners.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...