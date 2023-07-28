Kasukuwere Says Considering Next Steps After Supreme Court Appeal Is Dismissed

Spread the love

Independent presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has expressed disappointment at the Supreme Court decision to dismiss his appeal and has announced that he is now considering his next steps.

Posting on Twitter shortly after the Supreme Court ended his bid to challenge President Emmerson Mnangagwa on 23 August, Kasukuwere said:

“Disappointed, and we are now considering our next steps and will keep the nation informed. God bless.”

The Supreme Court ruling means only 11 candidates will lock horns to occupy the State House come 23 August.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...