American Donor Rescues Gorimbo With Expensive Mansion After Mnangagwa’s Handshake Produced $7

By Farai D Hove | In a heartwarming contrast that has captivated the world, the difference between a handshake from GoldMafia billionaire Emmerson Mnangagwa and a handshake from the humble and compassionate Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as ‘The Rock,’ could not be more stark.

On June 5, 2021, EFC Champion Themba Gorimbo received a handshake from Emmerson Mnangagwa, which, though accompanied by an announcement praising the fighter’s achievements, ultimately amounted to a mere formality. There was no tangible support or assistance offered to the Zimbabwean UFC boxer who was struggling financially. Gorimbo’s journey to fame had been marked by hardships, and despite his triumphs on the global stage, he was still facing financial difficulties.

Today I met a champion. EFC Champion Temba Gorimbo is a true inspiration to all Zimbabweans. From a truly humble upbringing, he now proudly flys the Zimbabwean flag on the global stage 🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/MHxgfnsaMe — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) June 5, 2021

However, everything changed when Dwayne Johnson caught wind of Gorimbo’s story. The young American, whose net worth is “just” $800 million, was moved by Gorimbo’s determination and courage in the face of adversity. The UFC fighter’s revelation that he had a mere $7 in his bank account before his victorious performance at UFC Vegas 73 struck a chord with ‘The Rock’.

In a compassionate display of solidarity and empathy, Dwayne Johnson promised to help Gorimbo, stating, “Got your back, brother. I’ll help. You got this.”

And true to his word, Johnson went above and beyond to support his fellow athlete. Recent media reports have confirmed that ‘The Rock’ gifted Gorimbo a fully furnished mansion in Miami, a life-changing gesture that has left Gorimbo and the entire world in awe.

The surprise personal visit to the MMA Masters gym in Florida by Dwayne Johnson further showcases the sincerity of his compassion. The meeting between the two champions was filled with emotion, and Gorimbo couldn’t contain his gratitude for the unexpected generosity he had received from ‘The Rock’.

The stark difference between the two handshakes – one from a billionaire with no substantial support and another from a young American with a compassionate heart and a generous spirit – has become a symbol of the power of kindness and the impact one person can make in the life of another.

Dwayne Johnson’s act of kindness has not only alleviated Gorimbo’s financial struggles but has also ignited a wave of inspiration and hope worldwide. It serves as a reminder that true greatness lies not just in wealth or status but in the willingness to extend a helping hand to those in need.

As the world celebrates Dwayne Johnson’s benevolence, the story of this handshake will undoubtedly be etched in history as a shining example of compassion triumphing over indifference and the enduring spirit of humanity.

