High Court Ruling On 12 CCC Candidates Could Backfire On ZANU PF

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| The High Court ruling which barred 12 CCC candidates from contesting for parliamentary seats in Bulawayo could backfire on Zanu PF after it was discovered that Deputy Industry minister Raj Modi filed his nomination papers after the 4PM deadline.

According to journalist, Mduduzi Mathuthu, a registered voter in Bulawayo is in the process of taking Modi to court over his failure to file nomination papers before 4PM.

“I understand a registered voter is taking Raj Modi to court for filing his nomination papers for Bulawayo South “out of time”. This document was interpreted by Justice Bongani Ndlovu as the time when candidates filed nomination papers, and it says 4.20PM for Modi,” said Mathuthu.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...