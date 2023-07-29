Zion Bishop Send Nudes To Daughter In Law

By A Correspondent- The Zion Christian Church Kumuka Kwavakafa Nhaudzashe (ZCCKK), has expelled a bishop for putting the church into disrepute.

The defrocked cleric, Lyphet Matenda Mugaviri, allegedly tried to lure his daughter-in-law into an illicit sexual relationship.

Mugaviri reportedly sent his nudes to Olinda Mashavave, who is the wife of his brother’s son, Lesly Mugaviri.

After she had been bombarded with nudes and love proposals by the bishop via WhatsApp, Olinda reported the matter to her husband, Lesly.

Lesly then trapped his uncle by chatting with him using his wife’s WhatsApp, and he took the bait.

ZCCKK representative, Elder Ngonidzaishe Hungwe, confirmed to H-Metro that Bishop Mugaviri had been excommunicated. He said:

The bishop’s act has put the church in a bad light. The church has expelled him. The bishop was recently accused of attempting to commit adultery with his daughter-in-law. The church distances itself from such immoral acts and views them as contrary to our core values, doctrines, beliefs and practices. After monitoring and investigating the issue, the church noted that the bishop not only damaged his personal reputation but also portrayed the entire church in bad light.

Hungwe said they will meet in August at a memorial service of one of the church members and they will announce a new bishop at the event.

