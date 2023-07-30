Six Perish In Rusape Horror Crash

Spread the love

By-Six (6) people died in a road traffic accident in Rusape along the Harare-Mutare Road on Friday evening.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident to ZBC News, saying three people died. In contrast, the others died on admission at Rusape General Hospital.

Asst Comm Nyathi said that a Harare-bound commuter omnibus side-swiped a haulage truck as the driver tried to overtake at a sharp curve before Rusape tollgate.

Six other people in the commuter omnibus were admitted at Rusape General Hospital after sustaining injuries.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...