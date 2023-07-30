Support Sports Coverage Initiative

Sports Correspondent

ZimEye.com is launching a robust sports coverage initiative in August this year.

The scope of coverage comprises the English Premier Soccer League, La Liga, international tournaments, the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, African football, the Italian Serie A, DSTV Premier League, the French league and the Bundesliga.

The coverage also stretches to an assortment of sporting events that include cricket, tennis, rugby, boxing and swimming.

Individuals, corporates and footballers interested in partnering with ZimEye.com in the robust sports coverage scheme are free to get in touch for further details.

This is therefore a passionate appeal to those interested in sponsoring sports content to connect with us.

