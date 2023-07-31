More toilets and borehole, “which I will fund”, promised “Bull” Mliswa. Turning Norton into an oasis in failed state desert

By Wilbert Mukori- Zanu PF is rigging these 2023 elections. It is insane to keep participating in these flawed elections only to give the vote rigging Zanu PF legitimacy, especially after 43 years of the Zanu PF mafiosi rigging elections.

The opposition are participating out of greed, there are after the few gravy train seats Zanu PF is giving away as bait. Pure and simple.

As for the ordinary Zimbabweans they are participating in these flawed elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy and thus perpetuating their own suffering out of fear and ignorance.

If you are in the rural areas, it is foolhardy to defy the dictates of the Zanu PF operatives who are frogmarching povo to party rallies in preparation to frogmarch them to vote on 23 August. The opposition has been telling them “Your vote is your secret!” They are smart enough to know that is just hot air. Zanu PF has increased the number of Polling Stations from 10 per constituency in 2008 to over 60 this year and the Zanu PF goons will marking a register of all who vote. As soon as the results of each Polling Station is announced, the goon will KNOW who did not vote for Zanu PF!

The so-called Zimbabwean intellectual and urbanites (so called because they should know better but they clearly don’t) are participating in these flawed elections even after all the warning about the sheer futility of doing so because they are seduced by the opposition leaders’ rhetoric.

“The Water and Sanitation program which I have been financing throughout my term in Norton continued this week with more boreholes and toilets unveiled for various areas in need,” post Themba Mliswa, Independent MP for Norton, “the Bull of Norton”, one of the luminaries in the opposition camp.

“The latest areas to benefit included Mutubva Secondary, Mutubva Compound and Skea Farm.

The school has an allocation of 10 toilets and a borehole which we commissioned on Saturday.”

Mliswa is campaigning to be re-elected MP in this election. He clearly does not understand why Zimbabwe is in this mess much less understand that his blundering incompetence and greed are the root causes we are stuck in this mess!

Zimbabwe is a failed state because we have failed to hold free, fair and credible election, the prerequisite for competent and accountable government. Since the 2008 to 2013 Zanu PF has learned that the regime can continue to rig elections and get away with it as long as it allowed the opposition to win a few seats and thus maintain the facade the country is a healthy and functioning democracy.

People like you Mliswa and Tendai Biti have had many, many man-hours in parliament to deliver your speeches “full of sound and fury” but when push came to shove Zanu PF has always done as it damn well pleased. I salute Tendai Biti, at least he was smart enough to realise the sheer futility of this political circus and bold enough to admit it.

“Look, you can’t keep on participating in flawed electoral processes that serve to give big benefits to dictators such as Robert Mugabe. Mugabe has perfected the art of winning elections. So it will be very foolish for the opposition to continue legitimizing these sham elections which don’t deliver. This country will go through a serious economic crisis in 2020 caused by Zanu PF. And yet, this is the only country where a government doesn’t perform, it is encouraged by a super majority in parliament,” said Tendai Biti in a 2015 interview with Isaac Mugabi.

“So you can’t continue subjecting Zimbabweans to processes where their hopes just get crushed.”

What Biti has lacked is the courage of his conviction to stop participating in rigged elections. Greed got the better of him.

As for you Themba Mliswa you clearly do not have the intellect to see that the opposition are participating in these flawed elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy and thus perpetuate the dictatorship, the failed state and the heartbreaking suffering that entails to millions of Zimbabweans out there.

“The Water and Sanitation program which I have been financing,” you boast. How nauseating!

You are paying for these basic needs because the people cannot afford to pay because unemployment in Norton, like every where else in the country, is 80% plus. These people would pay for all these things for themselves and lots more besides if they have the opportunity to work and earn a living wage. They do not want charity because even you cannot meet all their needs.

The people of Norton are not going to wake up one day living in posh houses with running water, no power cuts, five star schools and hospitals, all their roads paved with gold; an oasis in the desert. All thanks to the generosity of their independent MP, the Honourable Themba Mliswa.

The number one task for any MP in Zimbabwe today is to end the Zanu PF dictatorship that is holding the nation to ransom by implementing the democratic reforms and thus stopping the regime rigging the elections. How anyone can think that participating in flawed elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy for selfish gain is the answer beggars belief!

