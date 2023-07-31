Presidential Borehole Drilling Project Revolutionizes Water Access and Food Security in Nkayi District

By A Correspondent| In a bid to address water scarcity and improve food security, the Presidential Drilling Project in Nkayi has embarked on a groundbreaking initiative that promises to transform the lives of the local community.

Spearheaded by Prevail International, a leading organization in sustainable development, the project aims to provide access to clean water and promote self-sufficiency through the establishment of a nutritional garden and a fish pond.

Tempter Tungwarara, Chairman of Prevail International, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, highlighting its potential to uplift the community.

“We are committed to promoting sustainable development and improving the lives of Zimbabweans. The Presidential Drilling Project in Nkayi is a testament to our dedication to addressing the critical issues of water scarcity and food insecurity,” Tungwarara stated.

The drilling project involves the construction of solar-powered boreholes in strategic locations within the community, ensuring that clean water is readily available to the residents. This innovative approach not only addresses the immediate need for water but also promotes renewable energy and reduces reliance on conventional power sources.

Under the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Second Republic has introduced an irrigation scheme that aims to benefit 35,000 villages across Zimbabwe. As part of this initiative, 80 rigs have been purchased to facilitate the drilling of boreholes in each village. The goal is to provide every village with a solar-powered borehole within the next three years. Notably, the government has also allocated rigs specifically for the Women’s League and the youth in Binga, demonstrating its commitment to empowering marginalized groups.

In addition to the boreholes, the project includes the establishment of a nutritional garden and a fish pond. The nutritional garden will provide the community with a sustainable source of fresh fruits and vegetables, promoting healthier diets and reducing malnutrition. The fish pond, on the other hand, will enable the community to engage in fish farming, creating opportunities for income generation and enhancing food security.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Mrs. Chipo Moyo expressed her gratitude for the project. “Access to clean water has always been a challenge for us, and this project has brought us hope. With the nutritional garden and fish pond, we will not only have enough food for our families but also the opportunity to generate income,” Mrs. Moyo said.

The Presidential Drilling Project in Nkayi serves as a shining example of collaboration between the private sector, the government, and the community. Through the provision of solar-powered boreholes, the establishment of a nutritional garden, and the creation of a fish pond, this initiative is set to transform the lives of the residents, empowering them to thrive and achieve sustainable development.

As the project progresses, it is hoped that more communities across Zimbabwe will benefit from similar initiatives, ultimately leading to a brighter and more prosperous future for all Zimbabweans.

