European Giants Establish Academy In Zim

Former European champions FC Porto have opened a football academy in Harare, Zimbabwe under their Dragon Force project.

The Portuguese club has partnered with GEA Sports Zimbabwe to set up the football school.

The launch comes after the successful hosting of FC Porto World Camp in the capital in March this year.

Porto said on their website: “After the opening in January of the football School in Fortaleza, Brazil, the implementation of the Dragon Force International Certification at FC Beira, in Mozambique, FC Porto opens now the Dragon Force Academy in Harare, Zimbabwe, making it the third project to be implemented internationally in 2023 by Dragon Force Academy.

“The Football Academy will be located in the Alex Sports Club Facilities, which have two 11-a-side soccer fields, a gym, support rooms and a restaurant.

“All the staff of GEA Sports Zimbabwe, FC Porto’s partner in the country, will be trained according to FC Porto’s working methodology, thus allowing the implementation of the Dragon Force International Certification. A multidisciplinary team (in the areas of management, technical expertise, psychology, education, and nutrition) will constantly monitor all the activities.”

Porto’s Dragon Force executive member Ricardo Frey Ramos said: “We are very pleased with this new partnership. GEA Sports welcomed us warmly and being willing to create all the conditions for the tremendous success of the FC Porto World Camp.

“The new expansion model now allows us to respond more confidently to market interests, sharing the good practices of Dragon Force football schools, capable of adapting to any reality.

“We have been working on processes and procedures for 15 years, thinking about the training of our players and coaches in detail, anticipating the day to day, with the ambition of showing that it is possible to make a difference and develop the capabilities of all those who believe in us.”

GEA Sports Zimbabwe Chairman, Mr Chimedza added: “This is the first step towards sustainable growth, but with the great objective of expanding horizons. We believe in the training methodology of Dragon Force, based on a Club with a lot of history, knowledge and victories, and which has a differentiating pedagogical component that will help develop many players, as well as the future citizens of Africa.”

Other top European teams that have established academies in Zimbabwe include Spanish La Liga side Real Betis and EPL club Everton.

Italian giants Juventus announced they are sending scouts this month after partnering with local side Yadah.- Soccer24 News

