Four Family Members Perish In Inferno

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed the death of four family members, Tonderai Muchimwe (43), Ashton Mundoko (12), Quinton Mundoko (7) and Tamari Mundoko (5) and the injury of a female juvenile, Takunda Mundoko (14), in a fire incident which occurred at Mafararikwa Village, Marange on 29th July 2023 at about 0400 hours.

At about midnight on 29th July 2023, Tonderai Muchimwe broke into the room in which his niece, Violet Muchimwe (35) and her four (4) children, Takunda, Ashton, Quinton and Tamari were sleeping in. Tonderai, who was armed with a knife, demanded to have sexual intercourse with his niece, leading to a scuffle.

Violet Muchimwe fled leaving her children behind. Tonderai sprinkled petrol in the house and set the house on fire. As a result, the four children were burnt beyond recognition, whilst Takunda sustained burns all over the body after escaping out of the room through a window.

In a related incident, Police are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of Emily Kamugiya (65), Letina Chimuka (70) and Maxwell Josi (12) after the thatched bedroom they were sleeping in was set on fire by an unknown suspect on 30th July 2023 at Chitimbe Village, Muzarabani.

The police has established that Letina Chimuka was staying with the other victims after being chased away by her son from St Alberts area on allegations of witchcraft in which she was said to be causing the illness of her grandchild.

Investigations conducted by the police so far have not linked the two fire incidents to political violence.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that investigations are still in progress in relation to Brighton Mazhindu’s report at ZRP St Mary’s, Harare and another report by Leonard Kasanhai of Musonza Village A, Chiweshe over malicious damage to property by suspects who are yet to be identified..

Police also confirmed six reports from Hanke area, Tongogara, Shurugwi where complainants, with some not inclined towards any political party, had their ten houses burnt on 29th July 2023 during the night.

The police has so far arrested Edson Madhuveko and Edwin Madhuveko in connection with this case.

The two suspects were seen running away from the burnt huts scene.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi warned criminal elements who are taking advantage of the current election mood in the country to settle marital and family scores that the law will ruthlessly deal with them.

He also warned political parties to counsel supporters and resolve either inter-party or intra-party disputes without resorting to violence.

He appealed to politicians to tell their members the truth on incidences to avoid misleading the nation.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police once again reiterates that the law will take its course on anyone involved in cases of political violence despite one’s stature, identity or political affiliation,” he said.-ZBC News

