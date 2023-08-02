Suppression of Democracy: Arbitrary Laws and the Ban on Political Rallies in Zimbabwe

*This article is written in reaction of the recent ban on July 7, 2023 by the police of the Citizens Coalition for Change rally in Bindura.*

By Kennedy Masiye | Zimbabwe, a country with a complex political history, has been grappling with the issue of banning political rallies through the implementation of arbitrary laws. While the government claims that these measures are necessary for maintaining public order and security, critics argue that such bans are a direct assault on democracy and citizens’ right to freedom of assembly and expression. This article aims to shed light on the use of arbitrary laws to suppress political rallies in Zimbabwe, examining the implications for democracy and the importance of safeguarding fundamental rights.

Background

Zimbabwe has experienced a turbulent political landscape characterized by authoritarian rule and a history of disputed elections. In recent years, the government has employed various means to curb political opposition, including restrictive legislation and the use of security forces to quell dissent. One such method is the imposition of arbitrary laws that effectively ban political rallies, denying citizens the right to peacefully assemble and express their political views.

The Arbitrary Nature of Laws

Under the guise of maintaining public order and security, the Zimbabwean government has enacted laws such as the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA) that grant authorities broad discretionary powers to restrict political gatherings. These laws are often vague and open to interpretation, allowing the authorities to selectively enforce them against opposition parties or individuals critical of the government. By doing so, the government can effectively stifle political activism and silence dissenting voices.

Implications for Democracy

The banning of political rallies has severe implications for democracy in Zimbabwe. Political rallies serve as a crucial platform for citizens to engage with political leaders, express their concerns, and participate in the democratic process. They are essential for fostering an informed electorate, encouraging political participation, and promoting accountability among politicians. When these rallies are banned, citizens are deprived of their right to engage with their representatives, and the democratic fabric of the country is weakened.

Limiting Freedom of Assembly and Expression

The right to freedom of assembly and expression is a fundamental pillar of any democratic society. These rights are enshrined in international human rights instruments and are essential for the functioning of a vibrant and pluralistic democracy. However, by banning political rallies, the government of Zimbabwe is infringing upon these rights, effectively stifling dissent and limiting the free exchange of ideas. Such actions undermine the democratic ideals that Zimbabwe should strive to uphold.

The Way Forward

To ensure the preservation of democracy and the protection of citizens’ rights, it is crucial to address the arbitrary banning of political rallies in Zimbabwe. The government must review and amend existing laws that infringe upon the right to freedom of assembly and expression, ensuring they are in line with international human rights standards. Additionally, there should be an independent judiciary that can impartially adjudicate cases related to political gatherings, ensuring fair and transparent decision-making.

International pressure and engagement can also play a vital role in advocating for democratic reforms in Zimbabwe. Regional and international bodies, as well as civil society organizations, should monitor the situation closely and speak out against the suppression of political rallies. Diplomatic efforts and engagement with the Zimbabwean government can help foster dialogue and encourage the protection of democratic rights.

Conclusion

The ban on political rallies through the use of arbitrary laws in Zimbabwe poses a significant threat to democracy and citizens’ rights. By suppressing political activism and limiting freedom of assembly and expression, the government undermines the foundations of a democratic society. It is imperative for the government to repeal or amend these laws, ensuring that citizens can exercise their rights freely and participate in the democratic process without fear of reprisal. Additionally, international pressure and engagement are crucial in advocating for democratic reforms and holding the Zimbabwean government accountable for its actions.

Citizens must also play an active role in defending their democratic rights. Peaceful protests, advocacy campaigns, and civil society initiatives can raise awareness about the importance of political rallies and the need for their protection. By organizing and mobilizing, citizens can send a clear message that they will not accept the suppression of their democratic rights.

Furthermore, media organizations and journalists have a crucial role to play in exposing human rights violations and promoting transparency. They can shed light on the arbitrary laws used to ban political rallies, providing a platform for marginalized voices and holding the government accountable. Journalists should be protected and allowed to report freely without fear of reprisals.

In conclusion, the use of arbitrary laws to ban political rallies in Zimbabwe is a grave infringement on democratic principles and citizens’ fundamental rights. These laws not only suppress political opposition but also undermine the democratic fabric of the country. It is essential for the Zimbabwean government to uphold its obligations to protect freedom of assembly and expression. The international community, civil society, media organizations, and citizens must continue to pressure the government to repeal or amend these laws and restore democratic values in Zimbabwe. Only through the collective efforts of all stakeholders can Zimbabwe move toward a more inclusive, transparent, and democratic future.

*Article published by Kennedy Masiye- a human rights lawyer and multiple awarding attorney in Zimbabwe.

